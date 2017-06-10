Restarting an Era of Home-grown Biopic with ‘Badamasi’ – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Restarting an Era of Home-grown Biopic with 'Badamasi'
THISDAY Newspapers
Debonair and dedicated to a mission, Obi Emelonye represents a new hue on the canvas of Nigerian moviemakers. His focus is deep, enthralling and refreshing; so are his techniques and storylines. A man of few words but many parts, who shuttles between …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!