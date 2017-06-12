Pages Navigation Menu

Restore water in orientation camp, NYSC urges Delta govt.

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday called on the Delta government to restore water in the state’s orientation camp. The call was made by the State Coordinator of the corps, Mr Benjamin Omotade, at the closing ceremony of the 2017 Batch A orientation course. He said that there was need for immediate restoration […]

