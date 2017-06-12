Restore water in orientation camp, NYSC urges Delta govt

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday called on the Delta government to restore water in the state’s orientation camp.

The call was made by the State Coordinator of the corps, Mr Benjamin Omotade, at the closing ceremony of the 2017 Batch A orientation course.

He said that there was need for immediate restoration and construction of a new water storage tank in the camp.

Omotade said that this was necessary because of another orientation course billed for July.

Responding, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa said that the state government was aware of its responsibilities to both the scheme and corps members.

Okowa, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Ovie Agas, said the administration would continue to do everything possible within its limited resources to fulfill government’s obligations to the NYSC.

The 10,000 gallon water tank had collapsed a day after the orientation course commenced in the camp and the state government had promised to construct a new water tank.

