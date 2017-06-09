Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Restructuring not Buhari administration’s priority — Nigerian government

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that given what the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari inherited, restructuring could not have been its priority. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the minister stated this on Thursday when he featured on a current affairs programme, ‘Focus Nigeria’, aired by the Africa […]

Restructuring not Buhari administration’s priority — Nigerian government

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.