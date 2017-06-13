‘Restructuring, panacea for Nigeria’s problems’

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—THE Association of Middle Belt Ethnic Nationalities, ASOMBEN, has advocated the collapsing of states boundaries, removal of local government from being a tier of government and creating six autonomous regions along the boundaries of the six-geopolitical zones with each having its own constitution.

This was the position of the group, led by Acting Chairman, Sule Kwasau.

The group also called on the Federal Government to urgently implement the resolutions of the 2014 National Conference as all attempts to block the implementation would be resisted by all patriotic Nigerians.

Rising from its meeting, weekend, in Jos where some delegates from the Middle Belt addressed participants, the group explained that the old regions ceased to exist in 1966, hence they do not call themselves “Northerners” any more.

, said: “When we say restructuring, we mean collapsing states boundaries, removing local government from a tier of government, amending the revenue sharing formula to give the Federal Government not more than 30 percent of all revenues.”

