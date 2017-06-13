Restructuring takes centre stage on June 12

Lagos State GovernorAkinwumiAmbode and former Military Administrator Rear Admiral Ndubusi Kanu (rtd) yesterday stressed the need for Nigerians to uphold democratic values.

They spoke at a symposium organised by the government in conjunction with June 12 Coalition of Democratic Formations to mark the 24th anniversary of June 12 annulled election acclaimed to have been won by late Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

The governor, who was represented at the event by his deputy, Mrs. Idiat Adebule, said the commemoration of the day has strengthened the need for the citizens to remain committed and steadfast in upholding democratic principles.

He said suchdemocratic principles include voter’s registration, voting for the candidate of choice at the polls and avoiding anything that could disrupt peaceful conduct of free, fair and credible election.

Ambode added that memory of June 12 and the events that followed would remain evergreen in Nigeria’s political history, being a process through which Abiola and others laid down their lives in a bid to actualise the popular will of the people expressed through the ballot box.

He said the seed of the Fourth Republic being enjoyed was sown and watered by the blood of men and women who were cut down in their prime, adding that their memories would be honoured until the end of time.

The governor acknowledgedthat the June 12 struggle was waged by Abiola, members of his family and pro-democracy groups, particularly the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), students, trade unions and Nigerians.

Ambode said it was a thing of joy that by the collective efforts of government and people, Lagos State, over the years, has kept alive the yearnings and aspirations of the people as expressed on June 12, 1993.

He said his administration also embraced Town Hall meeting approach to create avenue for numerous stakeholders and the people to air their opinions and suggest a way forward for the state.

Ambode added that wealth creation and job creation strategies were also adopted with focus on entrepreneurial activities to expose youths and the people to numerous skills to make them either employable or self-employed.

On his part, Kanu drew attention to agitations from parts of the country.

He said former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu incubated the state’s developmental agenda and it was advanced by his successor, BabatundeFashola.

Ashiru added that the incumbent governor is expanding and consolidating the vision of development in a seamless, ingenious and brilliant manner.

One of the sons of late Abiola,Mr. Mumuni Abiola, lauded Lagos State and other Southwest states for keeping the memory and legacy of his father alive.

Special Adviser to Ambode on Civic Engagement Mr. Kehinde Joseph, whose ministry organised the event, said June 12 was worthy of commemoration as it remained a defining moment of the nation’s democratic dispensation.

The post Restructuring takes centre stage on June 12 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

