Retired cleric urges youths to take govt head-on – NewsDay

Retired cleric urges youths to take govt head-on

Retired cleric urges youths to take govt head-on
MUTARE-BASED retired cleric Sebastian Bakare has urged unemployed and impoverished youth can only improve their fortunes by taking head-on the Zanu PF government through demonstrations and other democratic means. BY KENNETH NYANGANI.
