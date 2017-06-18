Pages Navigation Menu

Retired. Gen. Oladipo Diya house guts fire

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ikeja, Lagos residence of former Chief of General Staff, retired Lt. General Oladipo Diya, has been gutted by fire. A thick smoke was seen bellowing from the residence being guarded by military men. Fire fighters battled for hours to put out the fire. The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known. It …

