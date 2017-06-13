Retrieve weapons you gave your thugs during re-run elections – PDP warns Magnus Abe

Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on the Senator representing Rivers South-East district in the National Assembly, Sen. Magnus Abe to disarm all the boys he allegedly armed to hijack ballot boxes, cause mayhem and intimidate INEC officials and the electorate during the December 10, 2016, re-run Legislative elections in […]

Retrieve weapons you gave your thugs during re-run elections – PDP warns Magnus Abe

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

