Revealed: Arsenal Could Have Signed Kylian Mbappe For Just £230,000 Last Year

The Mail on Sunday claims that Arsenal could have signed Kylian Mbappe for just £230,000 after talks last year.

Arsenal have set aside at least €100m (£87.5m) for his recruitment and, ironically, were in talks with the striker and his family this time last year when he was out of contact and could have signed for about £230,000 under FIFA’s compensation rules.

Arsenal will tell Mbappe that he would play as centre-forward and would be in the first team — which are options Real Madrid cannot guarantee. At the Bernabeu there is a danger he would be forced into wide positions and rarely feature, given that he could be competing with Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

The decisiveness with which Arsenal have approached Monaco this early with an informal bid of €100m, as revealed by the French paper L’Equipe last week, is an indication that chief executive Ivan Gazidis is determined the club don’t leave transfer business until the last minute, as has been the case often in the past and a sign of the changes agreed after Wenger signed a new two-year deal.

