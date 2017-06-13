REVEALED!! See Who Exposed Evans, The Notorious Kidnapper

The N30 million bounty on the head of billionaire kidnapper announced by the Police a few months back aided the arrest of Chukwudi Onuamadike on Saturday, June 10, 2017. The kingpin almost escaped the dragnet as he plotted to elope hours after his arrest.

Sources claimed he had been away from his Fred Shoboyede Street residence in Magodo for weeks, eluding the police…until Friday, June 9, when he showed up there.

His reappearance a day earlier was communicated to the Police by the whistle blower. He was said to be preparing to flee when he was nabbed.

For about an hour, gun shots rang in his neighbourhood. And he was overpowered as he hid in his ceiling.

A police officer was reportedly injured as he smashed a door on his face.

But eventually, he was arrested and his deadly reign came to an end…

Before now, about a month ago, he was almost arrested in Igando but escaped.

He eluded the Police as he amassed modern gadgets that could jam surveillance. With over a dozen phones, all dedicated to specific associates and family members, he was several steps ahead at a time.

But with the superior gadgets of Intelligence Response Team and Technical and Intelligence Unit of the Police, with deployment of huge resources, he ran into a brickwall – and now he’s singing like a canary begging for mercy and a second chance.

