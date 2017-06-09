Revenue Generation: Bauchi Govt Unveils Plans To Tax Churches, Mosques

The Government of Bauchi State has said plans are underway to commence the process of registration and tax imposition on churches, mosques and religious organisations as a way of generating revenue for the state.

This disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Religious Affairs and Community Relations, Baba Madugu, while speaking on the achievements of his ministry within the last two years.

The government also plans on conducting a survey of both churches and mosques in the state with a view to getting their contacts and addresses for security and political reasons.

Speaking on the way forward and the plans of action for the ministry, Madugu said:

“The ministry intends to embark on the registration of worship places and taxing beneficiary organisations who benefit from the services of the government.

“It also intends to undertake the survey of all places of worships (mosques and churches) throughout the state, including their addresses and contacts for security and political reasons.

“The ministry intends to solicit the centralisation of all religious activities so as to achieve maximum service deliver to the people through religious bodies.”

The post Revenue Generation: Bauchi Govt Unveils Plans To Tax Churches, Mosques appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

