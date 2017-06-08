Rhino kills Hungarian conservationist in Rwanda – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Rhino kills Hungarian conservationist in Rwanda
BBC News
A conservationist who played a key role in reintroducing the eastern black rhino to Rwanda has been killed by one of the animals, a wildlife group says. Krisztián Gyöngyi was tracking animals in the Akagera National Park when he was killed, African …
Rhino kills conservationist in Rwanda
Rhino kills Hungarian ecologist in Rwanda: official
#AfricanParks: Ecologist killed by rhino in Rwanda Park
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!