Ric Hassani – I Have Been Working On an Album for 2 Years and I Might Release the Album Tomorrow

Pop African singer Ric Hassani joins Vheektor Okpala on “Vibes with Vheektor” for an exclusive phone chat where he spoke about his Music, Fashion, the Globalisation of the African Sound and how being broke contributed to the idea behind his “Gentleman” Music Video.

When asked if his fans should expect an album, the singer responded saying “I have been working on an album for 2years and I might release the album tomorrow. I plan to pull a Beyonce on everybody.”

The post Ric Hassani – I Have Been Working On an Album for 2 Years and I Might Release the Album Tomorrow appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

