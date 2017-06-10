Rice: Jigawa govt to cultivate 411,000 hecters of Fadama land

Jigawa state government said it will cultivate over 411,000 hecters of fadama land identified for the rice farming in the state. Permanent secretary ministry of Agriculture and natural resource Gambo Ibrahim stated this yesterday while inspecting some part of 10,000 hecters of Fadama land selected by the Jigawa state government for the rice production in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

