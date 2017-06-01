Pages Navigation Menu

Rights group honours Ned Nwoko

Human Rights Writers  Association of Nigeria has honoured a former federal lawmaker, Prince Ned  Nwoko, for sponsoring bills that promote human rights,  including the  National Public Funds Recovery and Reward bill that gave birth to the whistle blowing policy in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

The group also listed other notable legislations Nwoko initiated which it said, “Have helped in the  promotion of good governance and protection of the human rights of Nigerians. “

A statement by  HURIWA’s Senior Programme Manager, Mrs. Ogom  Kifordu, said: “We have singled out Prince Nwoko with pride for the volume and quality of the bills he sponsored which have made a positive impact on good governance in Nigeria.”

It said Nwoko was nominated in the  category of Good Governance and was voted for through public acclamation, adding that he (Nwoko) sponsored over 22 bills among which were NYSC reform bill,  the National Disabled People bill,  the Compulsory Vehicle Road Worthiness test, Prohibition of Corporal Punishment bill, among others.

