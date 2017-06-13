Rights group slams ‘absurd’ Ramadan penalty in Tunisia – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Rights group slams 'absurd' Ramadan penalty in Tunisia
Daily Mail
Rights group Amnesty International on Tuesday dismissed as "absurd" the jailing in Tunisia of people who fail to observe the Ramadan fast. There is no law against eating or drinking in public during Ramadan, but every year the issue comes to the fore …
