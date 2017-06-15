Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers advocates fiscal federalism

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HAR-COURT—  Rivers State Government has re- echoed its demand for fiscal federalism, saying that it will strengthen the economy of the country as all sections will develop based on their comparative advantages.

Governor Nyesom Wike of the state, who spoke at a state banquet in Government House, Port Harcourt for the Ambassador of the United States to Nigeria, Mr William Symington, urged the United States to also set up a Visa office in Port Harcourt to cater for the region.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wik

The governor said that the state was safe for investors, stressing that his government will continue to create the right atmosphere for business to thrive.

His words: “We are clamouring for true federalism.  When you talk of true federalism, they think  you don’t want to  be part of the  country. We talk about true federalism as practised in America. We demand  a true presidential system where all the federating units will be allowed to enjoy their resources and contribute to the centre.

“That means we believe that there must be a country called Nigeria.  All of us will work together for the unity of the  country.”

“Forget about the media propaganda.  This state is an opposition state. Therefore, don’t expect them to say it is the best.  But, we are the best state. We are doing  everything to ensure that investors  do profitable business under the ambit of the law.”

