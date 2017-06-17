Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rivers APC Crisis Deepens As Amaechi Sacks Abe’s Loyalists – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Rivers APC Crisis Deepens As Amaechi Sacks Abe's Loyalists
THISDAY Newspapers
The crisis rocking the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took a new turn for the worse yesterday as Minister of Transportation and Leader of the party in the State, Chibuike Amaechi allegedly removed local government caucus …
Amaechi moves against Abe's supportersGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.