Rivers APC Crisis Deepens As Amaechi Sacks Abe’s Loyalists – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Rivers APC Crisis Deepens As Amaechi Sacks Abe's Loyalists
THISDAY Newspapers
The crisis rocking the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took a new turn for the worse yesterday as Minister of Transportation and Leader of the party in the State, Chibuike Amaechi allegedly removed local government caucus …
Amaechi moves against Abe's supporters
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!