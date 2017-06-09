Rivers APC won’t dump Buhari- Sen Abe

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- SENATOR Magnus Abe, APC ,APC Rivers South East) has vowed that the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not dump President Muhammadu Buhari, just as he pleaded with all aggrieved and warring members of the party to sheathe the sword and embrace for the interest of the state.

According to him, the whole issue bedeviling the party in Rivers State is not a big deal, but a disagreement between two brothers, adding that they are members of the same party that must come together in all its ramifications and give the state the good breath it so desire.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when leaders of various Legislative Assemblies in Rivers State under the aegis of Councilors Forum visited him, Senator Abe who lamented the delay in pending cases of local government election which particularly affect the councilors, however called on the National Judicial Commission (NJC) to intervene in the prolonged local government case, currently pending in court.

Senator Abe said: “Port Harcourt is so unsafe so people are coming to Abuja. Let us face the issue. I am not shying away from anything. Whatever I have set out to do, I will do it. The case of local government issue in Rivers State has been pending in the court for almost two years. I urge the judiciary to hurry up.

“The last time they were to sit, the Rivers State Government said they were renovating the courts. They went and removed the roof. This was a deliberate attempt to frustrate the case. I am urging the NJC to intervene the same way they did with judges facing trial.

“We have over fifteen pending cases in Abuja. We are praying that the matters will be resolved in our favour. For me, the whole issue bedeviling APC in Rivers State is not a big deal. We have to remember that we are members of the party. Any disagreement can be resolved in-house. Rivers APC is for Buhari and the direction of the Federal Government is where we will go.

“Today, we cannot do business in Rivers State. The growth that should stimulate prosperity is dropping. There is insecurity in Rivers State and this trend is worrisome.”

The post Rivers APC won’t dump Buhari- Sen Abe appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

