Rivers Assembly threaten to issue warrant of arrest on Halliburton MD, Henry Oki

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Rivers State House of Assembly have threatened that it would stop at nothing in asking for the arrest of the managing director of Halliburton Energy Services, Henry Oki, if he again derides the invitation of the house. Recall that the house at one of its sittings summoned the MD to come and explain why the […]

