Rivers seek revenge against KCCA

Rivers United will welcome Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup Group A match at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt today.

Kick-off is at 5:00pm (CAT).

United are coming off a narrow 1-0 defeat to Lobi United in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) match in Makurdi on Friday.

Two weeks before facing Lobi, Rivers had lost 2-1 to KCCA in a Group A encounter which was played at the Philip Omondi Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

The defeat left the Nigerian club placed fourth on the Group A standings with three points. They are three points behind log leaders FUS Rabat from Morocco.

Bolaji Sakin, who scored for United against KCCA, will be hoping to find the back of the net again and help his side win at home.

Rivers midfielder Bernard Ovoke is hoping that they can bounce back to winning ways against KCCA after losing to Lobi last week.

“We will surely not allow the defeat affect our game on Tuesday, as every game comes with its unique style and approach,” Ovoke told Goal.

“And we are going all out to claim maximum points in this game because we really need the three points and we are already working towards that.

“I’m not satisfied with my goals tally at the moment because set a-20 goal target for myself in all competitions this season and I’m not anywhere near that,” he added.

“So, I must continue to work hard to achieve my target starting from our game against KCCA.”

Meanwhile, KCCA have not been in action since beating United in a Confederation Cup encounter almost three weeks ago.

The victory took the Ugandan club to position two on the Group A standings with six points. They are only behind group leaders Rabat on goal difference.

Derrick Nsibambi is the player to watch out for in the KCCA team. The striker hit the back of the net twice for his side against Rivers in Kampala.

KCCA head coach Hillary Mutebi says they are targeting a victory in Nigeria in order to move to the top of Group A standings.

“The (issue) of goals difference is worrying so we have to try to outscore the opponent,” Mutebi told Rivers’ official website.

“In all our away games in the Confederation Cup, we have only failed to score against FUS Rabat and El-Masry; we always score away from home.

“Rivers United is a very good team but we (KCCA) are confident we can rub shoulders with them because we have tested the best.”

The post Rivers seek revenge against KCCA appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

