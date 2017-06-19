Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers State University Of Science & Technology Announces 2nd Semester Payment Of Fees/ Course Registration Deadline.

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Rivers State University through her management hereby inform all regular students of the institution that a final deadline has been fixed for course registration and fees payment for all candidates. All students are to note that Course Registration For Second Semester, 2016/2017 Session ends on 30th June, 2017. Meanwhile the deadline for payment of …

