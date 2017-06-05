Rivers: Two Years Running – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Rivers: Two Years Running
Leadership Newspapers
On May 29, 2015, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, former Chairman of Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State, former Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt and former Minister of State for Education, was sworn-in as the sixth …
Wike Hands Over Ecumenical Centre To CAN
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!