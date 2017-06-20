Pages Navigation Menu

RMD, Kehinde Bankole, Damilola Adegbite Attoh & More Star in Crime Drama ‘Crossroads’ | See B.T.S Photos

Posted on Jun 20, 2017

When the gorgeous wife of a high profile politician gets robbed, a senior police detective on the eve of his retirement has to swim against the political tide and through murky waters to crack the case. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kilanko, gets a call from State Police HQ informing him that the young and beautiful […]

