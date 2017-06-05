RMD Performs Fela’s “Sorrow, Tears And Blood” At #GloLafftaFest2017 In Uyo

Guess you didn’t know that RMD could pull a Fela performance!Veteran Nollywood actor RMD thrilled fans at #GloLafftaFest2017 in Uyo,Akwa Ibom by performing Fela’s song ‘SORROW,TEARS, AND BLOOD’.Kanayo O Kanayo,Uche Jumbo,Akwa Ibom state Hon. (Barr) Onifiok A. Luke and others watched in admiration.See photos below

