Roaming charges end in the EU, but Brexit confusion may dampen celebrations

EU citizens traveling to other EU countries will pay the same as they do at home to use their phones, as roaming charges end in the region. However, there is still confusion over whether the new rules will apply to the U.K. after Brexit.

