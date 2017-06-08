Pages Navigation Menu

Robbers Attack Osun United Players, Officials – THISDAY Newspapers

Guardian

Robbers Attack Osun United Players, Officials
THISDAY Newspapers
Armed robbers early Wednesday attacked players and officials of Osun United Football Club of Osogbo along the Ore-Ondo Highway while the team was travelling to Osogbo from Calabar where they honoured their Week 14 Bet9ja Nigeria National League …
