Robbers Attack Osun United Players, Officials – THISDAY Newspapers
|
Guardian
|
Robbers Attack Osun United Players, Officials
THISDAY Newspapers
Armed robbers early Wednesday attacked players and officials of Osun United Football Club of Osogbo along the Ore-Ondo Highway while the team was travelling to Osogbo from Calabar where they honoured their Week 14 Bet9ja Nigeria National League …
Armed bandits rob Osun United players, injure officials
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!