Robbers hijack luxury bus on Benin-Asaba highway, rob passengers – Vanguard

Robbers hijack luxury bus on Benin-Asaba highway, rob passengers
ASABA- POLICE have arrested a member of a seven-man armed robbery gang, Ifeanyi, aged 17 years, which waylaid and hijacked a Young Shall Grow luxury bus, robbed the occupants, along the Asaba-Benin expressway and drove away with the bus.
