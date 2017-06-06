Robbers raid DPO’s home in Abia, cart away valuables

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—Properties worth millions of Naira were reportedly carted away by suspected thieves that raided the residence of a Divisional Police Officer, DPO, at Amankwu Osokwa community, Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

Police sources told Vanguard that the DPO, Allwell Okwuonu, a Chief Superintendent of Police, who heads the Eastern Ngwa Division in the state, was away at the time of the incident.

Acting on a report lodged by a resident of the community (names withheld) policemen swooped into action and arrested three persons— Maduabuchi, Chinyere and Okocha— who were suspected to have burgled the house.

Items recovered from the suspects include, a 32-inch Plasma TV, one extra bass LG 20,000 watts home theatre with six loud speakers, one blue-coloured bed spread, three coloured pillow cases and two door curtains.

Others are 15 window curtains, one family size mattress, one cooking stove, five plastic chairs and a standing fan, belonging to the DPO.

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Leye Oyebade, who confirmed the arrest, said they have confessed to the crime while investigation is on get their accomplice.

The post Robbers raid DPO’s home in Abia, cart away valuables appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

