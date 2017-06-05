Robbers stab bank agent to death, rob him of N2 million

It was all round tears and mourning at Lambe Junction, Alausa village, in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State when a bank agent identified as , Ayodele Awodiran, was stabbed to death by some suspected robbers. It was gathered that the armed robbers dispossessed the deceased of three of two Point of Sale …

The post Robbers stab bank agent to death, rob him of N2 million appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

