Robin Kisti using fashion to rally immigrants in USA to stand up for their rights

By Our Reporter

Media personality Robin Kisti has started activism work in the US.

We have learnt that the former NTV Login presenter, who now resides in Boston, USA, is using fashion to rally immigrants in USA to stand up for their rights.

She has designed t-shirts with an image of a black woman embedded in the red and blue swirl of an American flag, a design which offers a blended outlook on race and the establishment of identity.

“We are claiming something new; an opportunity to create a new identity.” Says Robin Kisti, whose face is featured as the woman in the design, “we are taking a stand and demanding to be heard.”

“I’m influencing this new generation’s confidence and self worth,” she adds, “because back in the day as I was living as an immigrant I felt like I had no voice to even speak up. I’m trying to influence the young black generation to take hold of opportunities they once thought were impossible to achieve. Right now I’m calling upon the youth to come behind me to find an outlet to be able to express. You can express so many things through arts. It’s not just about entertaining, it’s using the art form as a positive means to express and to bring about change.”

The t-shirts are available online here.

The post Robin Kisti using fashion to rally immigrants in USA to stand up for their rights appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

