Robson: United Need To Sign Players With Flair

Bryan Robson has urged Mourinho to strengthen his attack by signing a few flair players.

United are a team that is difficult to score against and they’ve further bolstered their defence with the signing of Lindelof.

However, in attack is where Robson wants to see change, as United struggled to score enough goals last season.

“It certainly was a great ending in Stockholm,” Robson told ManUtd.com. “It finished off an okay season and made it into a very good season.

“To win the Community Shield, EFL Cup and then the Europa League, to go into the Champions League, has set everyone up great for next season.

“When you look at the way Jose has turned the club around, I know we won the FA Cup the year before, but he came in and brought in four new players who I think improved the team and improved the squad.

“So that went very well and then we got into a way of playing. Okay, we drew a lot of games at home but we weren’t getting beaten.

“We are a difficult team to beat now and what you can do, if you set your stall out that way to be difficult to beat, is to then add a few flair players to that squad.

“All of a sudden, you’re winning a lot more games than you’re drawing. So I can see us up there challenging for the title next season.”

