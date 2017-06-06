Rocket lands in Kabul’s diplomatic quarter; no damage reported

The police said a rocket landed not far from the venue of the international peace and security conference in Kabul on Tuesday, shortly after the confab kicked off. District police chief, Mohammad Oqab, told dpa: “from what we know so far, it landed in a green area of the Italian embassy, but did not cause […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

