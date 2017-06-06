Pages Navigation Menu

Rocket lands in Kabul’s diplomatic quarter; no damage reported

The police said a rocket landed not far from the venue of the international peace and security conference in Kabul on Tuesday, shortly after the confab kicked off. District police chief, Mohammad Oqab, told dpa: “from what we know so far, it landed in a green area of the Italian embassy, but did not cause […]

