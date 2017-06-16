Roger Ver: “Bitcoin’s Genesis Block was the First Cryptocurrency ICO”

There is no shortage of controversial opinions on Bitcoin these days. Contrary to what people may expect, not all of these opinions come from outside of cryptocurrency. Roger Ver, a person who has been tweeting some strange things lately, has made yet another disturbing statement. In his opinion, the Bitcoin Genesis block was an ICO. … Continue reading Roger Ver: “Bitcoin’s Genesis Block was the First Cryptocurrency ICO”

The post Roger Ver: “Bitcoin’s Genesis Block was the First Cryptocurrency ICO” appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

