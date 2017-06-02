Rogue elephant TRAMPLES and kills nine people, is sent to REHAB (photos, video) – TUKO.CO.KE
TUKO.CO.KE
Rogue elephant TRAMPLES and kills nine people, is sent to REHAB (photos, video)
TUKO.CO.KE
A rogue elephant with rage issues was captured at last, after killing nine people at a village in India. The 40-year-old animal was sent off to rehabilitation. The elephant roamed the Attappadi Reserve Forest, and had trampled upon its nine victims …
