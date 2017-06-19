Rohr: Amuneke kicks against NFF interference

Vanguard

FIFA U-17 World Cup winning coach, Emmanuel Amuneke has frowned at the new directive by the Nigeria Football Federation which demands that Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr must submit the list of players invited to camp to its technical …

NFF denies moving Eagles' matches to Port Harcourt Guardian (blog)



all 2 news articles »