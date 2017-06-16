Pages Navigation Menu

2018 fifa WC qualifier: Nigeria moves Cameroon match out of Uyo – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

2018 fifa WC qualifier: Nigeria moves Cameroon match out of Uyo
Nigeria Today
Following poor results recorded by the Super Eagles at the magnificent Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF may have decided against the future use of the ground as Eagles home ground. Have you read Trendiee Today?
