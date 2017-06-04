Rohr reveals his plans for Osimhen, Musa Muhammed, Awaziem

Wolfsburg teen ace Victor Osimhen and Istanbul Basaksehir right back Musa Muhammed are very much in the plans of Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr.

Also in the plans of the manager is FC Porto Chidozie Awaziem who is seriously challenging Uche Agbo in the battle for the centre back position ahead of the game against South Africa.

It was gathered that even though Musa Muhammed was not called up by the manager, no thanks to his inactivity with Bosnian side Zeljeznicar, the full back is still very much in the plans of the Franco-German coach.

“The immediate goal is to reach the World Cup 2018 in Russia, but still Rohr has plans of bringing in lots of young players, who are the future of the team in his view”, his assistant said.

“Rohr views Osimhen as a proper number nine, and wants to groom him into an area he thinks the team presently lacks fire power. He is also very young which makes him a long term solution to the issue of top striker.

“For Musa Muhammed he convinced Rohr during training session and he is very young, but he needs to sort out his club career. It will be unfair to be picking him ahead other players who are playing regularly but he is still very much in Rohr’s plans.

“Awaziem is already proving Rohr right judging by his performances in training and the two friendly games he played. Three of them are part of the long term goals of Rohr”.

The post Rohr reveals his plans for Osimhen, Musa Muhammed, Awaziem appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

