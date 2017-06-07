Rohr: Super Eagles Will Defeat Bafana In Honour Of Late Keshi

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja:

Nigeria will beat South Africa and dedicate the victory to the memory of the late Super Eagles coach Stephen Keshi, Nigeria's Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has said, Completesportnigeria. Com reports .

Keshi who led the Super Eagles to win the AFCON in South Africa in 2013 died in June 2016 had also won the AFCON as a player in 1994

"We will dedicate our expected win over South Africa in Uyo on Saturday to Keshi to mark the one year of his death. The boys will play this game with all their might to ensure we get a win in memory of the former coach of Super Eagles," Rohr states during a chat with Completesportsnigeria.com.

"Keshi was a committed person as a player, I played against him in the French league while he was with Strasbourg. He was a good leader and good coach. We will play for him."

On his young team, he expresses confidence in the ability of the boys to get things done according to plan, adding that they will blend and mature with time. He believes South Africa will be tough, but the Super Eagles will overcome.

Rohr reiterates his earlier statement that he would respond to the Bafana Bafana's boasting on the pitch stressing that he would rather prepare his players than to play mind games

