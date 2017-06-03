Rohr to drop three players for South Africa clash

Three players from the Super Eagles team that defeated Togo 3-0 in last friendly game are most likely going to lose their starting spot ,when the Eagles take on South Africa in Uyo later in the month.

On Thursday the Super Eagles of Nigeria performed admirably well in the win over Togo, but still some players who did very well in the game could yet lose their spot in the team to players who are expected back in the team for the AFCON 2019 Qualifiers tie against South Africa.

” No one can tell you if this is the team that will start against South Africa because we have some of our senior players and regulars staging a comeback in the game. But you never can say”, a close aide of coach Gernot Rohr told Owngoalnigeria.com.

” At least three players will face real battle to hang on to their spot in the team, because we have our stand in captain Eddy Onazi returning as well as regular defender Kenneth Omeruo, so that may see some players who played against Togo lose their spot.

” Also Daniel Akpeyi will return, and it’s well known that in the absence of Carl Ikeme. Akpeyi automatically becomes our first choice, but like I said we wait for the coach to make the call, but three players like I mentioned have work to do to remain in the team”.

The post Rohr to drop three players for South Africa clash appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

