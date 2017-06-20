Rohr to shake up Eagles squad for Cameroon clash

HEAD COACH of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has said he will bring back his experienced players for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon in August. Nigeria lost 2-0 to South Africa last weekend, in their first 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification Group E match. Rohr has now turned his attention to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

