Rohr to shake up Eagles squad for Cameroon clash

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

HEAD COACH of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has said he will bring back his experienced players for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon in August. Nigeria lost 2-0 to South Africa last weekend, in their first 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification Group E match. Rohr has now turned his attention to […]

