Roma Signs Moreno From PSV

Serie A giants, AS Roma has announced the signing of Mexico defender Hector Moreno from PSV.

The 29-year-old defender switches the eredivisie for the serie a, for a fee believed to be worth €5 milliom. And Moreno signed a deal that will keep him at the club till 2021.

“I am very happy to sign for Roma,” Moreno told Roma’s official website. “This represents an important step up in my career.

“I hope I can show my individual qualities and contribute to the overall success of the team.”

“Moreno has been a target of mine for a long time, and fortunately now the circumstances are right for him to join us at Roma,” Roma’s sporting director Monchi said.

“This is a central defender with a lot of international experience, and he perfectly fit the profile we were looking for.”

The post Roma Signs Moreno From PSV appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

