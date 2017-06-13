Pages Navigation Menu

Ronaldo Faces £13m Tax Evasion Charge In Spain

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

Ronaldo

 

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is facing tax evasion charges in Spain, reports claim.

According to Sky News on Tuesday, prosecutors in Spain have filed a lawsuit against the 32-year-old Portugal captain for alleged tax fraud amounting to nearly £13m.

Prosecutors claim Ronaldo knowingly used his "business structure" created in 2010 to hide his income in Spain from his image rights.

Incidentally, Ronaldo's biggest rival Lionel Messi has also been involved in tax evasion prosecution in Spain.

