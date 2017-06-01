Ronaldo: Fans Booing At Madrid Makes Me Miss United

Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that the boo boys at Real Madrid makes him miss Manchester United and playing in England.

Ronaldo has revealed his frustration at being booed by his fans ahead of the champions league final at Cardiff.

The four-time Ballon d’Or winner is happy at Real Madrid , but misses the support from the fans at Manchester United.

“I spent a lot of years at Manchester United and it [home fans booing] never happened to me. Not even once,” the 32-year-old told Spanish TV La Sexta ahead of the final in Cardiff.

“Maybe England is a case apart, the mentality is different.

“I’m very happy being in Spain but obviously I also miss England because you can’t just turn off the memories.

He said: “I don’t like it and it’s not normal that they whistle you in your own stadium. I just don’t like it.

“It shouldn’t be the case that a player who always wants to give his best and give 100 per cent for this team, when he makes his first mistake people whistle.

“It’s not correct. And when you are on a difficult run that is when you need extra support from outside, not less. Sometimes we don’t have it.”

The post Ronaldo: Fans Booing At Madrid Makes Me Miss United appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

