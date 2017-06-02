Pages Navigation Menu

Ronaldo: I Would Advise James To Stay, But His Decision Must Be Respected

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Real Madrid talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping James Rodriguez stays at the Santiago Bernabeu, but will understand, if he leaves.

Reports claim James could leave Real Madrid this summer, as he has found regular playing time hard to come by.

The Colombian started 13 out of 22 games in the La Liga and could look for first team football elsewhere, but Ronaldo wants him to stay.

“James has his reasons [to leave] and we have to respect them,” Ronaldo told La Sexta ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Juventus in Cardiff.

“If he doesn’t feel happy and if he wants more, then he should look for the best thing for him.

“If he asked my opinion, I would tell him to stay.

“Obviously he has his complaints and the best thing would be that he plays more, but these are very personal things.”

“He has the potential to play for Real Madrid, but he has his reasons and we must respect them,”

