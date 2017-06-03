Ronaldo inspires Real Madrid to historic Champions League victory

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice as Real Madrid became the first team to successfully defend their European title in the Champions League era with a 4-1 win over Juventus in Saturday’s final for their third triumph in four years.

Real, who now have a record 12 European Cup wins, grabbed the lead in the 20th minute through Ronaldo, who slotted the ball low into the corner after a clever cut-back from Dani Carvajal following a classic counter attack.

But determined Italian champions Juve drew level seven minutes later, with one of the finest goals seen in a Champions League final, as Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic beat Real keeper Keylor Navas with a perfectly executed overhead kick.

The Spanish champions took charge after the break, however, restoring their lead through a deflected long-range shot from Brazilian Casemiro in the 61st minute before Portugal forward Ronaldo struck again, from close-range, after fine work by Luka Modric, to score his 600th goal for club and country.

Juve finished with 10 men after Juan Cuadrado was sent off in the 84th for a second yellow card after pushing Sergio Ramos and in the final minute of normal time substitute Marco Asensio added a fourth after some poor defending from the Italians.

