Ronaldo keeps mum over twin babies

Cristiano Ronaldo has chosen to keep mum so far over the report that he has fathered a twin boy and girl via a surrogate mother in the United States.

The children, a boy and a girl called Eva and Mateo, were born on Thursday according to Portuguese TV channel SIC.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the news from the footballer or his agents. On both his Twitter account where he commands 54 million followers and Instagram, where he has 104 million followers, Ronaldo is yet to respond to the news that has gone viral.

But Portuguese websites and newspapers including leading Portuguese daily Correio da Manha were running the story. So were British newspapers and tabloids.

A UK newspaper reported in March Ronaldo was due to become the father of twin boys.

It said a surrogate mother on the west coast of the US was heavily pregnant and was expecting the babies “very soon.”

Ronaldo, who is dating Spanish beauty Georgina Rodriguez, stunned the world in July 2010 by announcing on Twitter and Facebook he had become a father.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, known as Cristianinho, is now six.

The child’s proud grannie Dolores Aveiro revealed in an approved biography published in July 2014 in Portugal that she had picked the youngster up from a private hospital in Florida.

Ronaldo’s family has always refused to discuss whether his son was born to a surrogate mum, despite claims by a former nanny that the footballer’s sister Katia had told her he had two Mexican mums.

Carer Maria Manuela Rodriguez, who worked at Katia’s house in Moita near Lisbon for 10 months, told leading Portuguese tabloid Correio da Manha in August 2011: “Once I saw a newspaper article saying the child’s mother wanted him back.

Katia said: ‘That’s a lie, because the mum is Mexican and she didn’t even see if it was a boy or a girl, because she was a surrogate mum” adding that she told her Cristianinho was the “child of two mums.”

“She even told me the child had two mums, that the eggs were from one and another carried and gave birth to the child. And that both were Mexican.”

She added: “The child was born in a private clinic and the mother didn’t even see him, because she was covered up. The baby was born and she doesn’t know anything about him.”

The Real Madrid striker took legal action over the article, claiming the newspaper had intruded into his private life.

A court in Lisbon ruled in favour of the footballer and fined a newspaper exec, the former nanny and the two journalists who wrote the story.

An appeal against the decision is understood to be ongoing.

