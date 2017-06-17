Pages Navigation Menu

Ronaldo may leave Real Madrid after tax fraud accusation

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy at being accused of tax fraud and wants to leave the club, a source close to the player said on Friday. Spanish prosecutors have accused the 32-year-old Ronaldo of defrauding the authorities of millions of euros in tax. Though he has since denied any wrongdoing, but the…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

