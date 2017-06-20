Ronaldo may Miss Pre-season Clash with Barcelona | To Testify in Alleged Tax Fraud Case

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, who was accused by the Spanish Authorities of evading tax of 14.7m euros may have to miss the opportunity of playing for his team in a friendly match against arch-rivals Barcelona as he has been summoned to court on July 31. The investigation, which is part of the tax affairs […]

The post Ronaldo may Miss Pre-season Clash with Barcelona | To Testify in Alleged Tax Fraud Case appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

