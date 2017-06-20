Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ronaldo may Miss Pre-season Clash with Barcelona | To Testify in Alleged Tax Fraud Case

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, who was accused by the Spanish Authorities of evading tax of 14.7m euros may have to miss the opportunity of playing for his team in a friendly match against arch-rivals Barcelona as he has been summoned to court on July 31. The investigation, which is part of the tax affairs […]

The post Ronaldo may Miss Pre-season Clash with Barcelona | To Testify in Alleged Tax Fraud Case appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.